(WJHL) – Science Hill volleyball earned a Big 6 victory on the road Tuesday night, while the Lady Toppers soccer squad dropped a tight conference matchup to Dobyns-Bennett.

On the hardwood, David Crockett honored five senior prior to the matchup with Science Hill. The visitors then went on to sweep the Lady Pioneers, 3-0.

In Johnson City, the Lady Tribe notched a late equalizing goal to send their match with the Lady Hilltoppers to extra time. The contest went the distance, which saw the visitors squeak out a victory, 5-4 on penalty kicks.

Dobyns-Bennett improves to 8-5 on the season, while Science Hill drops to 5-4-1.

OTHER TUESDAY GAMES:

West Ridge 3, Dobyns-Bennett 0 (VB)

Elizabethton 3, Chuckey-Doak 0 (VB)

West Greene 3, Hancock County 0 (VB)

Chuckey-Doak 7, Morristown West 0 (GSOC)

Elizabethton 2, Sullivan East 0 (GSOC)

Tennessee High 9, Unicoi County 0 (GSOC)

David Crockett 5, Volunteer 3 (GSOC)

Morristown East 2, Daniel Boone 1 (GSOC)

Grainger 9, Cherokee 0 (GSOC)