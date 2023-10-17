(WJHL) – The girls soccer Region 1 title matches are set after a thrilling night of semifinal action on Tuesday.

In Region 1-3A, Science Hill got early tallies from Hannah Dawson and Brenna Overbay, as they cruised to a 9-0 victory over Sevier County.

The Lady Toppers will face rival Dobyns-Bennett for the region crown on Thursday. The Tribe took care of Jefferson County on the road in the other semifinal, 3-1.

Greeneville made quick work of Elizabethton in the Region 1-2A semifinal, 9-1. The Lady Greene Devils will host Tennessee High for the trophy, after the Lady Vikings topped Claiborne, 9-1.

In Region 1-1A, Chuckey-Doak dispatched Oliver Springs to punch their ticket to the region championship match, 6-1.