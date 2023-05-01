(WJHL) – High school baseball and soccer forged ahead, despite chilly temperatures in Southwest Virginia on Monday.

Lebanon scored ten runs in the first inning of a road contest at Patrick Henry, easing to an 18-1 win.

The Bearcats topped Southwest District rival, Graham, with a dominant second half. Virginia High got two goals each from Prince and Patrick Poku in the 5-3 victory.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Hampton 5, Happy Valley 3 (Baseball)

Unaka 5, Gatlinburg-Pittman 2 (Baseball)

Unicoi County 6, Tennessee High 2 (Baseball)

West Greene 17, Hancock County 10 (Baseball)

Sullivan East 20, Chuckey-Doak 3 (Baseball)

Lee High 6, Ridgeview 2 (Baseball)

Dobyns-Bennett 15, Unaka 4 (Softball)

Tennessee High 12, Abingdon 2 (Softball)

Daniel Boone 10, Sullivan East 2 (Softball)

Unicoi County 8, West Ridge 7 (Softball)