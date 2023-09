JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill had a successful Tuesday at home against a pair of big-time opponents.

On the hardwood, the home team swept Tennessee High, 3-0, in a trio of tight sets (27-25, 25-17, 28-26).

Just outside on Spurrier Field, Science Hill girl’s soccer notched a convincing 5-0 victory over Greeneville. Freshman forward Brenna Overbay scored a first-half hat-trick to put the match out of reach early.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Chuckey-Doak 9, Cosby 0 (GSOC)

West Ridge 3, University High 2 (GSOC)

Knox Central 3, Dobyns-Bennett 0 (GSOC)