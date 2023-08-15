(WJHL) – Plenty of high school action to go around in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday night.

In Blountville, West Ridge and Greeneville met on the volleyball court, as the Lady Wolves sweep the visitors, 3-0.

Sullivan East made the trip to Happy Valley for a non-conference volleyball matchup and dominated – sweeping the Lady Warriors, 3-0.

On the pitch, Science Hill waited until the second half to dent the scoreboard, as they defeated Knox Catholic, 3-0.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Science Hill 3, Grainger 0 (VB)

South Greene 3, Elizabethton 2 (VB)

North Greene 3, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0 (VB)

West Greene 3, Chuckey-Doak 1 (VB)