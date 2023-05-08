(WJHL) – It’s district tournament softball week in Northeast Tennessee, as teams battle to continue their seasons.

In District 1-4A, Dobyns-Bennett exploded for six early runs, holding on to defeat host David Crockett, 9-3. Science Hill used a strong first inning to top West Ridge in an elimination game, 4-2.

Top-seeded Daniel Boone will face the Tribe on Tuesday at 5 p.m., while the Lady Toppers and Lady Pioneers will battle at 7 p.m. to remain in the hunt for a district title.

In District 1-3A, Tennessee high eased past Sullivan East, 11-2 , in an opening-round matchup.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

North Greene 10, Hampton 0 (D1-1A Softball)

Unaka 9, Cloudland 4 (D1-1A Softball)