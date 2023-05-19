(WJHL) – A handful of area teams scored sectional victories on the diamond on Friday and booked a trip to the TSSAA state tournament.

Volunteer scored a walk-off win over Knox Halls in the eleventh inning, breaking a scoreless tie on an infield RBI single, winning 1-0. Lady Falcons pitcher Addyson Fisher struck out 18 batters in the win, pitching all eleven inning of the contest.

“I’m just happy – I guess,” Fisher said smiling after the game. “I don’t really know.”

“We knew there was something special about this group when we started working back in the weight room,” Volunteer head coach Jackie Strickler said. “Nobody – they all showed up every day. They showed up and worked. They believed in each other – they believed in each other.

“It don’t hurt to have a lefty out there that threw her heart out tonight,” he continued. “But, we just kept battling – I knew – I just kept telling them if we keep battling and battling, good things are going to happen.”

In Gary, Daniel Boone got an early afternoon victory over Heritage, 5-4, to secure the school’s third-straight state tournament appearance.

On the baseball diamond, Tennessee High mounted a Game 2 comeback to complete the sectional series sweep of Knox Halls, 9-7. The Vikings will return to the 2023 TSSAA 3A state baseball tournament.

In Virginia, Lebanon continued its run through the Hogoheegee District on Friday afternoon, claiming the district tournament championship, 10-0 over Rural Retreat. Both the Pioneers and Indians qualify for the Region 1D tournament.