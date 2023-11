(WJHL) – The high school basketball continued in Northeast Tennessee on Friday night.

In Jonesborough, The Lady Greene Devils hit their free throws down the stretch to sneak past David Crockett, 66-64.

In Johnson City, Providence Academy got their season going at home. The Lady Knights had enough to get past Happy Valley, 53-41. The Providence Academy boys, however, fell short to Mt. Mission, 70-59.

OTHER SCORES;

Claiborne 38, West Greene 32 (Grils)

Morristown East 60, Johnson County 19 (Girls)