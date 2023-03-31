(WJHL) – Rain delayed or postponed a number of high school baseball games on Friday evening, but it couldn’t quite stop the Johnny Whited Classic.

Dobyns-Bennett needed just five innings to defeat Virginia High in Kingsport. Pitcher JT Griswold hurled a no-hitter in the team’s third consecutive victory.

Science Hill remained perfect with an early 10-9 win over Christiansburg (Va.) to open the evening. The nightcap with Jefferson County was delayed by rain, but by the end of the night, the Patriots handed the Toppers their first loss of the season, 5-4.