(WJHL) – Postseason action continued on the pitch across the Tri-Cities on Saturday afternoon and evening, as teams were seeking state tournament berths.

In TSSAA Class 2A, Greeneville got a pair of early goals from Spencer Robinson, as the Greene Devils cruised past Seymour, 7-0, to earn a 12th-straight trip to the Spring Fling.

Dobyns-Bennett and Hardin Valley were locked in a 1-1 draw until late in their sectional matchup in Kingsport. The Hawks snuck one home in the final minutes of the match to end the Tribe’s season in a 3A sectional, 2-1.

In Virginia, the Bearcats continued to dominate in the Southwest District Tournament semifinals on Saturday. Virginia High pushed past Tazewell, 8-0, while Graham scored a 4-3 penalty-kick victory over Marion.

The Bearcats and G-Men will meet for a district championship on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Bristol.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES:

Bearden 2, Science Hill 0 (Boys Soccer – 3A sectional)

Knox Halls 3, Unicoi County 0 (Boys Soccer – 2A sectional)

Gibbs 4, Tennessee High 0 (Softball – 3A sectional)