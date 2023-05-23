(WJHL) – Six area teams took to the diamond for TSSAA state quarterfinal action on Tuesday in Middle Tennessee.

The local action began with North Greene softball battling the defending 1A state champions, Eagleville. Brinli Bain launched a home run in the third inning to set the tone for the champs, as they defeated the Lady Huskies, 10-0.

North Greene will fight to stay alive in the loser’s bracket against Dresden at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

In a 3A quarterfinal, Volunteer and McNairy County dodged some early raindrops, as the game was delayed briefly in the first inning due to weather.

The Lady Bobcats plated two runs in the first, but saw the lead disappear in the third. Kendra Huff and Abby Fisher helped tie things up with an RBI each, as the Falcons took a 3-2 lead in the inning.

However, a seventh-inning surge from McNairy County saw them pull away for a 6-3 win. Volunteer will face Crockett County on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET in the loser’s bracket.

Daniel Boone softball was looking to improve upon a third place finish in last year’s 4A tournament, facing Henry County in the quarterfinals.

Layne Latimer gave her team a jolt in the first inning with two-run blast, putting Henry County in front, 3-0. Kaleigh Quesinberry would start the scoring for the Lady Blazers, helping her own cause in the circle with an RBI double.

Kyleigh Bacon and Josie Jenkins would add RBIs for Daniel Boone, as well, to tie the game, 3-3.

It would stay that way into the seventh inning, when Henry County broke the seal, taking the game, 5-3.

Daniel Boone will fight out of the loser’s bracket against Riverdale at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

On the baseball diamond, a pair of local 3A teams in action, beginning with district and region champs, Tennessee High.

The Vikings, however were shutout by Dyer County, 5-0, as the Choctaws scored three in the third inning and two more in the fourth.

Tennessee High will face South Gibson in the loser’s bracket at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Greeneville and Brighton matched up in another 3A quarterfinal from Smyrna.

The teams went scoreless into the third inning, until Carson Quillen popped one high into the night sky. The Cardinals defense, however, could not track down the ball, as it fell to the turf, allowing Corbin Cannon to score.

In the sixth inning, and the game tied 1-1, Brighton loaded the bases and drew a walk to take the 2-1 edge. But, in the bottom half of the inning, the Greene Devils scored a trio of runs, as Kobe Mundy and Eli House each notched an RBI in the 4-2 win.

Greeneville advances to the winner’s bracket to face Greenbrier at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

In a 1A quarterfinal, University High squared off against McKenzie, as the Bucs made their fifth-straight appearance in the state tournament.

The Rebels struck first on an infield RBI single, but quickly conceded the tying run on a wild pitch in the second inning. McKenzie would tally four runs in the fifth inning, as the Bucs fall, 5-1.

University High will play to remain alive in the tournament at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

On the soccer pitch, the Greeneville boys continued to dominate, as they rolled Millington, 6-0. The Devils scored four goals by halftime to ensure the victory.

They will meat Martin Luther King in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.