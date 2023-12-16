(WJHL) – As local high schools start to wind down for the holiday break, the boy’s basketball action started to heat up on Saturday evening.

In Bluff City, Gate City and Sullivan East went toe-to-toe for a quarter, but a huge surge for the Blue Devils pushed them to a 62-53 win.

Gunner Garrett had another outstanding performance with a game-high 34 points in the victory.

In Johnson City, David Crockett matched-up with Providence Academy for a second time on the young season. The two teams went back-and-forth all night, but the Pioneers pulled out the 70-66 win on the road.

Crockett senior Colin Beason notched a game-best 27 points, while the Knights got 26 from Isaiah Peters-Daniels in defeat.