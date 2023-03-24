(WJHL) – Teams hit the diamond and the pitch across the region on Friday night – meeting conference foes or long-time rivals.

At the Scott County Sports Complex, Abingdon baseball jumped out to a 10-0 lead over host Gate City and held on to finish the game in five innings. The Falcons’ Jett Humphreys tossed a complete game in the win.

Just across the way, Abingdon girl’s soccer notched a trio of second-half goals to put away the Lady Blue Devils, 4-1.

From The Stone Castle, the Vikings hosted rival Virginia High on the pitch. The Bearcats notched a tally in each half to come away with a 2-0 victory.