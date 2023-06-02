(WJHL) – Virginia high school athletics continue into the month of June, as local athletes continued to compete for region and state championship on Friday.

In Roanoke, Abingdon fell short searching for a Region 3D championship, as top-seeded Cave Spring took the trophy with a 14-4 victory. The Falcons will travel to Lynchburg Christian Academy on Tuesday for a state quarterfinal matchup.

Area track & field teams also began their quests for state championship throughout the commonwealth.

The Abingdon boy’s 4×800 meter relay team claimed gold medals at Liberty University, beating the closest team by nearly three seconds on the track. The squad of Rives Boltwood, Todd Pillion, Bramley Childress and Jack Bundy set a new school record with a time of 8:00.76.

The Lady Falcons’ 4×800 team finished in second place Friday with a time of 9:37.25.

At the Class 1/2 state meet at James Madison University, Chilhowie’s Hannah Manns also claimed the triple jump state title with a championship leap of 36-feet-2-inches.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES

Floyd County 5, John Battle 4 (Class 2 Boys Tennis QF)

Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0 (Class 3 Girls Tennis QF)

Glenvar 5, Ridgeview 0 (Class 2 Boys Tennis QF)