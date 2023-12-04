GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Monday usually isn’t a busy day for high school hoops, but a pair of heavyweights met on the hardwood in Hal Henard Gymnasium for a double header in Greeneville.

The Lady Devils held a four-point edge over Dobyns-Bennett at half, but 21 points from Caroline Hill helped the visitors escape with a 54-53 win.

In the nightcap, the Tribe started the scoring against Greeneville, but the Devils pulled out a second-straight win, 52-47 on their home court.

OTHER SCORES:

David Crockett 54, Cocke County 47 (Girls)

Tri-Cities Christian 53, Northwood 9 (Girls)

Morristown East 76, Daniel Boone 59 (Boys)

Tri-Cities Christian 70, Northwood 24 (Boys)

Providence Academy 69, A.C.T.S 20 (Boys)