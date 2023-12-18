(WJHL) – It was a busy Monday night on the high school hardwood, as area schools begin their holiday breaks.

In Hampton, David Crockett did just enough against the Bulldogs, squeaking out a 77-71 victory. In the ladies’ matchup, a low-scoring first half turned into a massive second-half victory for the visiting Lady Pioneers, 70-51.

Teams from both Tennessee and Virginia making an appearance on Day 1 of the Happy Valley Christmas Tournament.

In the afternoon, John Battle blew by Cloudland, 75-48. In the evening, North Greene fights off a tough Abingdon squad, 78-69.

From Hal Henard Gymnasium, visiting Gatlinburg-Pittman earned a sweep over Greeneville, 65-38 in the girl’s game and 76-71 in a boy’s OT thriller.

OTHER SCORES:

Twin Springs 45, Cherokee 42 (Girls – Big H BBQ)

Carroll County 60, Honaker 56 (Girls)

Marion 57, Northwood 10 (Girls)

Castlewood 37, Twin Valley 27 (Girls)

South Greene 82, Tri-Cities Christian 75 (Boys/OT – Big H BBQ)

Twin Springs 61, Cedar View Christian 41 (Boy – Happy Valley Christmas)

Marion 81, Northwood 30 (Boys)

Castlewood 62, Twin Valley 44 (Boys)