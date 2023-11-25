(WJHL) – Just two teams remain in contention for the Hardee’s Basketball Classic boy’s championship after a pair of exciting semifinals on Friday night.

Hosts David Crockett took an early lead in the nightcap, but found themselves locked in a battle with Unicoi County. However, the Pioneers held on for a 75-71 win to advance to Saturday’s championship game.

The Pioneers will meet South Greene in the title matchup, as the Rebels did enough to beat rival North Greene, 75-63.

Jase Roderick finished with 34 points in the South Greene victory. The Pioneers and Rebels will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In Bluff City, the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament rolled along, as Tennessee High scored at will on Friday afternoon.

Reed Miller scored 30 points, while Colin Brown added 21 of his own in a dominant 76-31 victory over Volunteer. The Vikings used a 37-1 run late in the first half to grab a commanding lead at the break, and never looked back.

In girl’s action, Daniel Boone out-lasted the hosts, Sullivan East, 50-39. The Trailbalzers’ Kyleigh Bacon led the way with 14 points for the visitors.

OTHER SCORES:

Sullivan East 71, Unaka 35 (Boys – FC Thanksgiving)

Tri-Cities Christian , West Ridge (Boys – FC Thanksgiving)

Daniel Boone 62, Providence Academy 54 (Boys – Hardee’s Classic)

Chuckey-Doak 75, Happy Valley 49 (Boys – Hardee’s Classic)

Morristown East 59, Science Hill 46 (Boys)

Knox Central 53, Unicoi Co. 52 (Girls)

Farragut 51, Science Hill 38 (Girls)