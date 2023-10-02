(WJHL) – After Saturday’s appetizer, District 1 volleyball tournament action was in full swing on Monday night in Northeast Tennessee.

From the Tribe Athletic Complex, the four remain teams in District 1-3A battled it out. The Tribe continue to pick up wins, as they downed the second-seeded Lady Toppers, 3-2, to advance to the winner’s bracket.

Top-seeded West Ridge downed David Crockett, as well, setting up a meeting between the Wolves and Tribe on Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

Science Hill and David Crockett will also play on Tuesday night, with the loser being eliminated from contention.

In Elizabethton, the District 1-2A play-in games took the court.

The hosts had no problem with Unicoi County, earning the clean sweep over the Blue Dvils (25-12, 25-16, 25-10). The Cyclones will face Sullivan East in Tuesday’s semifinal at 6 p.m.

Chuckey-Doak won the opening set over Johnson County, but lost the next three frames and the match to the Longhorns. Johnson County will face top-seeded Greeneville at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.