(WJHL) – A trio of are girls soccer squads punched their tickets to the TSSAA state soccer tournament with sectional wins on Saturday.

In Kingsport, a lone goal by Ava Flanary pushed Dobyns-Bennett past Knox West in a Region 1-3A sectional match. With the win, the Tribe will battle for a state title for the first time in nearly a decade.

Greeneville continued its habit of securing a spot in the 2A state quarterfinals, as the Greene Devils advanced with a resounding 9-2 win over Gibbs.

Tennessee High went on the road to secure its path to the 2A state tournament, defeating Anderson County by a slim margin, 1-0.

Science Hill ran into a buzzsaw in Bearden on Saturday, as their season comes to a close with a 6-1 defeat. The Toppers close the year with a record of 12-7-2.

In Class 1A, Chuckey-Doak drops a tight match with Chattanooga Arts & Sciences, 3-2. The Black Knights finish the campaign with a record of 17-3-3.