(WJHL) – There was more hardware on the line in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday night, as girls soccer teams in region one battle for a championship.

In Johnson City, Science Hill struck first on home turf, but Dobyns-Bennett rallied to score the final two goals, and claim the Region 1-3A crown.

The Tribe will host Knox West in a sectional match on Saturday at 12 p.m. Science Hill will hit the road to face Bearden in the other sub-state matchup.

In Region 1-2A, it was another win for a road team, as Greeneville got the better of Tennessee High, 5-2.

The Greene Devils will host Gibbs on Saturday for a spot in the Class 2A state tournament, while the Vikings will travel to Anderson County.

In a tightly-contested Region 1-1A championship, Kingston scored early and held on late to defeat Chuckey-Doak, 2-0.

The Black Knights will make the journey down to Chattanooga Arts & Sciences at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Kingston will play host to Polk County in the remaining sectional showdown.

In Middle Tennessee, the volleyball seasons of South Greene and Volunteer came to a close in the state tournament.

The Rebels extended their season with a win over Gibson County on Wednesday night, but were swept by Loretto on Thursday in the loser’s bracket (25-21, 25-14, 25-17). South Greene finishes the season with a record of 28-4.

The Falcons downed Dyer County on Wednesday, 3-1, to advance in the Class 2A loser’s bracket. However, they could not maneuver past Valor College Prep, falling 3-0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-17). Volunteer closes the year with a record of 27-4.