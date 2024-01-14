GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Due to hazardous weather conditions on Friday, many high school hoops games in Northeast Tennessee were postponed until Saturday – including a Washington County showdown.

The Lady Trailblazers led by as many as 12 points over rival David Crockett on Saturday evening. But, the Lady Pioneers chopped the lead down to just two points late. Still, 16 points from Andrea Flores led the way for Boone in a 60-55 win.

Brylee Tullock set the pace for Crockett with 15 points in defeat.

The Daniel Boone boys picked up the proverbial baton and ran with it in the nightcap, easing past David Crockett, 75-42. Tim McGonigle led all scorers with 22 points in the victory.

OTHER SCORES:

Elizabethton 54, Unicoi Co. 30 (Girls)

Unaka 37, University High 26 (Girls)

Hampton 68, Johnson Co. 23 (Girls)

Unicoi Co. 73, Elizabethton 54 (Boys)

University High 93, Unaka 43 (Boys)

Hampton 65, Johnson Co. 43 (Boys)

Providence Academy 63, J. Frank White 27 (Boys)