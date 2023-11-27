(WJHL) – High school basketball in the Tri-Cities is in between tournaments at the moment – with Thanksgiving matchups in the past and the Ballard Lee Tournament set to tip-off from Bristol, Virginia on Tuesday.

However, there was still some hoops to be played on Monday night.

In Stoney Creek, Unaka played host to West Greene in a doubleheader. The Lady Buffs ground out a low-scoring victory in the opener, 43-33. In the nightcap, the boys completed the sweep with a 66-52 win.

OTHER SCORES:

University High 79, Cherokee 41 (Boys)

Providence Academy 67, Happy Valley 43 (Boys)