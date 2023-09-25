(WJHL) – The high school volleyball regular season is nearing an end in the Tri-Cities, but not before some top-flight matchups on Monday.

In Gray, Daniel Boone closed out the visiting Cyclones in straight sets, 3-0.

The Falcons flew over the state line to grind out a tricky five-set win over the Blue Devils on Monday night.

The squads split the first two sets, with Volunteer winning the opening frame, 25-21, before the home team responded with a 25-18 set.

The visitors grabbed the third set, 25-21, before the Devils forced a decider by the same score in the fourth. However, Volunteer jumped out to a lead in the final frame to win it, 15-8.

Gate City’s Makayla Bays notched her 1,000th-career dig in the defeat.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Tennessee High 3, Abingdon 0 (VB)

Chuckey-Doak 2, North Greene 0 (VB)

Chuckey-Doak 2, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0 (VB)