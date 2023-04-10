(WJHL) – A handful of teams were out on the diamond across Northeast Tennessee Monday night for conference matchups.

Unicoi County honored four senior prior to a showdown with Volunteer in Erwin. The Blue Devils broke an early tie with the visiting Falcons to secure a 4-2 victory.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Elizabethton 8, Sullivan East 6 (Baseball)

Dobyns-Bennett 16, David Crockett 6 (Baseball)

Johnson County 2, West Greene 1 (Baseball)

South Greene 11, Happy Valley 2 (Baseball)

West Ridge 5, Daniel Boone 0 (Baseball)

Grainger 5, Cherokee 4 (Baseball)

David Crockett 4, Dobyns-Bennett 1 (Softball)

Unicoi County 10, Elizabethton 5 (Softball)

Greeneville 15, North Greene 1 (Softball)

Johnson County 12, West Greene 0 (Softball)