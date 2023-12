(WJHL) – No amount of snow could cool off the red-hot Unicoi County boys basketball squad on Monday night.

Sophomore Kolby Jones scored a game-high 27 points in a victory over Mitchell County, 87-61. Meanwhile, the Lady Blue Devils completed the sweep with a 78-50 win earlier in the evening.

In Johnson City, the Providence Academy boys improved to 10-4 with a 58-34 decision over J. Frank White Academy.

OTHER SCORES:

Providence Academy 50, J. Frank White 17 (Girls)