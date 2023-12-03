(WJHL) – A handful of area tournaments came to a conclusion in Southwest Virginia on Saturday night.

The homestanding Bearcats of Virginia High took home the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off championship, defeating Marion, 64-37.

In the nightcap, the Honaker ladies topped the hosts of Virginia High, 50-35, for a tournament title of their own.

It was another home-team title in Wise, as the Wise Central girls got the best of Abingdon in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic, 57-48.

OTHER SCORES:

David Crockett 72, Providence Academy 31 (Girls)

South Greene 45, North Greene 43 (Girls)

Tennessee High 57, West Ridge 49 (Girls)

David Crockett 72, Providence Academy 48 (Boys)

South Greene 86, North Greene 49 (Boys)

Tennessee High 61, West Ridge 59 (Boys)