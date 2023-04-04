(WJHL) – There was conference action playing out on the baseball diamond in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Tuesday night.

VHSL Class 2 runner-up John Battle wasted no time jumping on visiting Union, as they cruised to a 12-0 win. The Trojans’ Evan Hankins pitched a no-hitter in the victory.

In Blountville, West Ridge matched up with David Crockett for a second-straight night. But, the result was the same, as the Wolves won, 10-0.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Science Hill 6, Daniel Boone 0 (Baseball)

Elizabethton 11, Grainger 1 (Baseball)

South Greene 4, Chuckey-Doak 1 (Baseball)

University High 11, Unaka 0 (Baseball)

Sullivan East 3, Unicoi County 2 (Baseball)

Tennessee High 9, Volunteer 3 (Baseball)

Greeneville 12, Cocke County 0 (Baseball)

West Greene 7, Happy Valley 6 (Baseball)

Dobyns-Bennett 1, West Ridge 0 (Softball)

North Greene 3, Unaka 1 (Softball)

South Greene 14, Happy Valley 6 (Softball)

Virginia

Abingdon 8, Wise Central 2 (Baseball)

Lebanon 12, Richlands 2 (Baseball)

Abingdon 8, Wise Central 5 (Softball)

Ridgeview 4, Lee High 3 (Softball)