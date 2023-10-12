(Tri-Cities, TN) — On the volleyball court it was winner take all in the sectional portion of the playoffs. In class triple a West Ridge was at home hosting Hardin Valley with a trip to the state on the line.

Great crowd in Blountville for the Wolves and the Hawks who got things started early with their defense when Bella Buccola blocks this shot at the net for the point, back come the Wolves, first the great save and then Casey Wampler would finish it off with the kill..

More from the Wolves when Rylee Haynie takes the pass and then delivers a shot that can’t be returned. West Ridge turns up the defense when Wampler and Mollee Cutshall come to the net for the block, this would go 5. Wolves are state bound by winning 3-2

###

Class double-a sectional between Seymour and Volunteer in Church Hil. Lady Falcons got one the easy way when this serve is long and point goes to Volunteer

Back would come Seymour when Chloe McCoy hits it over the net but it’s knocked out of bounds by the Falcons. From there it was all Volunteer when they set up Veda Barton for the kill and already up 2 sets to none the Lady Falcons set up Jaycee Cassidy and she delivers the kill. Volunteer is flying to the state by winning 3-0.

###

On the pitch Chuckey-Doak faced Pigeon Forge in the district championship, Lady Black Knights were in control of this game 2-0 by halftime and looking for more but this shot in front of the goal is just wide right.

Then later more from the Black Knights when Faith Rice barely misses this shot on goal to the left side then later she would make it count when the goalie comes out to stop it Rice gets enough foot on the ball to roll it past her for the goal that made it 3-0.

Chuckey-Doak wins the district championship 4-nil