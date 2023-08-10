Johnson City, TN — The high school football season is just around the corner and tonight some area teams gave the fans a sneak peek at what to expect this coming season.

As we head to ETSU where the rain made it a little soggy for the Dobyns-Bennett in Gray uniforms and Daniel Boone game

Indians defense looking stout early when Nikolas McVey makes this stop in the backfield

Indians looking for a new starting quarterback looked good on this dump over the middle to Eli Wallace who netted a big gain before being brought down.

The next game featured West Ridge facing the Elizabethton Cyclones

Cyclones wasted little time getting in the endzone with this 3 yard plunge from Kaleb Holzer for the score.

Wolves would then turn up the defense when they come up with this interception and they return it 20 yards before being pushed out bounds.

The next game featured Science Hill facing David Crockett and before you face the Toppers might brace yourself for this combo returning QB Jashaun Swartz to Emmett Watson who turns this simple play into a touchdown..

Then later it was “butter” again to Watson who gets behind the defensive backfield and scores another touchdown. Season gets underway next Friday night.