Potter steps down as head football coach at Cloudland High School

Roan Mtn, TN — The Cloudland Highlanders are looking for a new head football coach after Scott Potter confirmed to News Channel 11 sports that he had stepped down as the head football coach.
Potter, said it was a temporary position after coach White left and that he didn’t have the time to keep the program at its high level.
Last season Potter led the Landers to another Region 1-A title and a 7-5 mark, his record in a year in a half was 12-7. The search for Potter’s replacement is ongoing.
