BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – West Ridge quarterback Trey Frazier saw himself as a distributor on Friday night against the Pioneers.

“I just try to get the ball in playmakers’ hands,” he said.

But, head coach Justin Hilton knows the junior signal-caller is the one in control when he steps onto the gridiron.

“We’ve given him a lot of freedom with RPO stuff and taking what the defense gives us, and he’s done a good job of taking advantage of that,” he explained.

Two weeks ago, Frazier scored four touchdowns in a 49-38 defeat of William Blount. On Friday, he topped his own performance, completing 8-of-12 passes for 190 yards and three scores. He also toted the ball six times for 111 more yards and two rushing touchdowns.

He did all of it – in just the first half, as the Wolves devoured David Crockett, 43-7.

“We came out, we just executed the gameplan – that’s all you can really ask for,” Frazier said.

He was quick to praise his skill guys and the offensive line, as well.

“Most of the credit goes to Sawyer Tate,” he said. “He went out there and played his butt off and he had some amazing plays.”

“[The offensive] line held up great all night,” he continued. “I didn’t get sacked once.”

He knows they all play a part in making that high-powered Hilton offense hum.

“It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “It’s a whole lot of fun – you know, any play can really go to the house.”

Frazier’s coaches and teammates have watched him grow from a young freshman into a confident conductor of the Wolves offense. It’s a journey he does not take for granted.

“I think coaches just putting the trust in me to change the play – to throw this instead of throwing that,” he explained. “Just little stuff like that just really gave me the confidence.”

Frazier sustained an injury to his throwing arm at the close of the half on Friday night that will keep him off the field for the time being.

But, Hilton knows his quarterback will continue to make an impact as a leader on the sidelines. And no one has more confidence in his guys than Frazier.

“I have faith in the team no matter who’s going to be back there this week,” he said. ‘The line’s held up all year and I don’t expect anything less. Bryce is going to be back there – he’s going to lead.”

“I still think we’re a dangerous team in this conference and we can make some noise.”

West Ridge will travel to Johnson City on Friday night for a region matchup with Science Hill. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.