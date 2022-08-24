SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — West Ridge’s Cale Bryant is this week’s Watauga Orthopedics-Champion Cherolvet Player of the Week.

Bryant can play running back, wide receiver and quarterback. Volunteer High School found out how “different” he is this past Friday night.

“After the first one went 70 yards we figured it might be alright. He hit a different gear right there he’s a different kid, got in the weight room and got stronger, and really improved his speed. A great teammate wants what is best for his guys out here, they look up to him, got a great personality,” said head coach Justin Hilton. “It was a spectacular performance and one of the more dominating I’d been a part of.”

Byrant scored by land and air by rushing for 206 yards on 13 touches and catching two touchdowns for a total of four on the night. He ended the night with a total of 276 all-purpose yards.

“It was a really good feeling all the coaches had us in the right places they told us all week we need to get out there and go 100 percent the whole time and I feel that is what we did,” said Byrant.

Congratulations on being selected as the WJHL high school football Player of the Week!