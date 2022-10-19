MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Down on ‘The Range’, the Buffaloes are putting together a special season.

“We talk about it in the locker room,” quarterback Jaden Gregg said.

For the last several weeks, the senior signal-caller is helping the high-powered offense go. The squad is currently 8-1 and a perfect 3-0 in Region 1-3A. In Friday’s region rumble with Unicoi County this past Friday night, West Greene fell behind early.

“I think the biggest thing was our energy,” Gregg said. “We started off pretty slow and then once we had a few good runs and plays, we started picking it up and we had it.”

Touchdown runs of 56 and 84 yards helped the quarterback give his team an eleven-point lead at halftime, while also providing a major jolt of energy.

“Everybody was getting hyped,” he said. “The sideline was going crazy – you could see it on film, everyone was going nuts. Even the people on the field were going crazy. It’s just a great feeling.”

In the 24-23 victory over the Blue Devils, Gregg finished with 234 yards rushing on 14 carries, adding 53 yards through the air, while notching three total touchdowns.

“Our line blocked well – every time I had the ball running, there was just a big hole,” he said. “It opened up – I found the open gap and just hit it.”

“Jaden is a special athlete – I mean, he can change the game with his legs and with his arm,” offensive coordinator Clinton Haun said. “He’s got a pretty strong arm.”

It’s no surprise Gregg uses those talents as an outfielder on the baseball team.

“I’ve seen him about throw a guy out from right field at home plate,” Haun recalled.

But, baseball can wait until spring, because a win against Chuckey-Doak in two Fridays could earn the Buffs their first football conference championship in school history.

“Feels amazing because nobody thought we’d make it this far and now next week probably going to be playing for a conference championship,” Gregg said. “Biggest game we’ve got ever since I’ve been here, that’s the biggest game we’ve had. So it’s just great.”

The Buffaloes have an open week this Friday before traveling to The Black hole on October 28, in what could be a battle for the Region 1-3A regular season championship.