Week six player of the week: Elizabethton junior QB Bryson Rollins

The Cyclone threw for 224 yards, 3 TDs, while also running for 57 yards, 3 TDs in Elizabethton's 56-0 win over Cherokee

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton has reached new heights the past couple of seasons with a big reason coming from the man under center.

Since taking the reins at the start of last season, junior quarterback Bryson Rollins is 20-0 and guided the Cyclones to their first state championship in 81 years.

In five games this season, the Class 4A Mr. Football semifinalist has thrown for nearly 900 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also chalking up 318 rushing yards and six scores. Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten knows his QB is a true competitor.

“You know if you don’t have a quarterback, you can’t win,” Witten said. “He’s a sore loser, he doesn’t like to many any mistakes on the field.”

That was the case in the Cyclones showdown with Cherokee in which Rollins tossed for 224 yards and three touchdown, while also running for 57 yards and three scores in the 56-0 victory over the Chiefs.

“I’m a guy who likes to make big plays sometimes that’s not what I get and that’s fine, but being able to use arm and your feet, that’s a huge threat to the defense,” Rollins said. “We came to the game not know what they’re going to do, they’ve always showed something different each year and we just attacked them.”

“Anytime you go on the road and there’s a chance for us to get better, that’s what I love about our team and Bryson,” Witten added. “It doesn’t matter the quarter or the score, it doesn’t matter the teams record, we’re going to play to get better.”

As of right now, Elizabethton is on the same path they were on in 2019 with the Cyclones outscoring opponents 230-52. Their next five opponents have a combined record of 12-13, but Rollins and his boys are far from satisfied.

“Being able to lead the team, as a quarterback, you do what you have to do and being able to lead the offense, being able to get people in the right positions, right places,” Rollins said.

“A lot of different things with him running it. I think his intelligence, his poise, his confidence, he’s really taken that step from last year,” Witten said.