Week 4 TV-11 Player of the Week is Cherokee QB Collin Trent

Rogersville, TN – “(nat sounds) When Cherokee breaks the huddle there’s a good chance number 8 will make a play.

“i mean i feel like i can run the ball or throw the ball, so i could hurt you either way.”

He does more than just hurt defenses he dismantles them.

In last weeks 45-17 victory over Morristown West the senior racked up over 360 total yards and six touchdowns, but more importantly, it moves the Chiefs record to 3-0.

Jerry Robertson – Watauga Orthopedics

“Colin on behalf of Watauga Orthopedics and Champion Chevrolet, congratulations on being selected as the player of the week…thank you…cheering!”

“When you blow somebody out, it’s a great feeling and we’re not at full potential yet, but each practice and we’ll improve and get there one day.”

and Trent is the perfect leader to guide the Chiefs to their final destination.

He loves to win and i think he hates losing more than he loves to win, so that’s always important, his team feeds off him.”

“i’m just a confident young man, but there’s great quarterbacks out there, but i just feel like things separate me from them.”

And some of those tools include…

“I feel like i can see the field, pretty darn good, I have a strong arm, i try to use it and sometimes i use my feet, so i have a variety of skills and i just try to use them to help the team win”

“He makes a lot of plays on his own and if a play breaks down he’s able to make plays with his feet and he’s good at looking down field and finding open guys as well.”

but Trent thrives just as well off the field.

“You can trust him, know where he’s going to be when he’s going to be there and a 4.0, 23 act and he’s in the first priority FCA.”

“Luckily I have a great family that supports me in everything I do and without them, I’d probably be nowhere, so I give all the glory to God and my family.”

The senior is also receiving plenty of encouragement to play at the next level.

“The attention is starting to show up and more and more schools are starting to recognize him and were sharing his highlight film without a lot of different places and with his grades and test scores and all that stuff, he’s getting a lot more attention.”

“I mean it’s going good, what hurts me is my size and I hate that, but I feel like with my heart and my desire of the game that I love, I will out do the people with height.”

If Trent keeps performing at this pace he’ll do more than surpass the vertically gifted.

In Rogersville Jesse Krull, News Channel 11 sports.”