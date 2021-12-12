Vote now for the 2021 high school football Peoples Choice Award Player of the Year

(WJHL) – In 2021, News Channel 11 had the pleasure of shining the spotlight on 12 talented young football players in the Tri-Cities region.

Kenny Hawkins and Jesse Krull featured a different player each week in our Player of the Week segments.

Now that the 2021 season has ended, it is time for the fans to cast their votes for their favorite players.

Using the poll below, choose your favorite high school football player from this season:

For a recap of each of the athletes featured, check out our Player of the Week page.

The winner of the Peoples Choice Award will be announced live on News Channel 11 during the Watauga Orthopedics-Champion Chevrolet Player of the Year Award Banquet. The special show will air at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 on ABC Tri-Cities. You can also watch our special live on WJHL.com.

Voting will open Sunday morning and close at noon on Thursday.