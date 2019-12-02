VOTE NOW: Fan-favorite high school football player of the year

(WJHL) — Over the 2019 season, News Channel 11’s Kenny Hawkins and Jesse Krull featured the most talented high school football players in the Tri-Cities.

Now, we need your help choosing a fan favorite.

You can vote for the Peoples Choice Award – Player of the Year using the poll below.

For a recap of each of the athletes featured, check out our Player of the Week page.

The winner will be announced during the Watauga Orthopedics-Champion Chevrolet Player of the Year Award Banquet set for Monday, December 9 at the Holiday Inn in Johnson City. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Voters may cast up to one vote per hour.

Don’t see the poll? Click here to vote.

