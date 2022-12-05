(WJHL) – Now that the 2022 season has ended, it is time for the fans to cast their votes for their favorite players.

Voting for the People’s Choice Player of the Year Award closes at noon on Monday, Dec 12. You may vote once per hour until voting closes.

In 2022, News Channel 11 had the pleasure of shining the spotlight on 12 talented young football players from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Kenny Hawkins and Nick Dugan featured a different player each Wednesday in our Player of the week segment.

For a recap of each of the athletes featured, click here. Vote for your favorite player below (players are listed in the order of weeks they were featured):

The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced during the Watauga Orthopedics-Champion Chevrolet Player of the Year Award Banquet and then that night on News Channel 11 Sports at 11.