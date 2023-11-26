(WJHL) – High school football has wrapped for 2023, but News Channel 11 Sports still needs to highlight some of the best players of the season. Viewers now have their chance to vote for the 2023 People’s Choice Player of the Year Award.

Voting starts Nov. 26 and runs through noon on Dec. 8. You can cast your vote for your favorite player from Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia once per hour.

Below are the 12 talented football players recognized as Players of the Week during the 2023 season (in the order they were featured on News Channel 11). Kenny Hawkins and Nick Dugan featured each of these players on Wednesdays during football season. You can see each of their stories by clicking here.

Vote for your favorite below:

The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced during a banquet and then on News Channel 11 Sports later that night.