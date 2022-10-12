BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – There’s no doubt Bearcats quarterback Brody Jones can sling the ball around the yard.

“Throwing the deep ball has always been one thing that I do best and one thing I love to do,” he said.

But, the senior is anything but one-dimensional.

“I am a pocket passer, but I do think I am a dual threat,” he said. “I think I can make something happen out of nothing.”

The senior made plenty of plays on Friday night in a dominant 49-13 victory over Honaker. Jones completed 10-of-17 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns. He believes it was that dual-threat nature that allowed him to have such a successful game.

“With them focusing on me running it just opened a lot more areas for me to throw the ball and I was hitting the targets and it was working out,” Jones explained.

“We’re being a little more consistent protecting him, we’re being a little more consistent with his accuracy and we’re being a little more consistent catching it, as well,” Bearcats head coach Derrick Patterson said. “Of course, all three things kind of have to come together for us to be successful in the passing game. I think we’re starting to see that.”

Jones’ dedication to incremental improvement doesn’t surprise Patterson at all.

“His work ethic, his attitude, his leadership are just all top-notch characteristics of him and who he is, the leader that he is for this team,” he said.

“He doesn’t hang his head if things don’t go well, he just keeps playing hard and he works even harder and pushes even harder, and he pushes his teammates, too,” Patterson continued.

“Anything to help the team out, that’s what I’m for,” Jones said.

That includes getting in the weight room and building strength enough to start as an outside linebacker this season. It’s a move Patterson believes has not only benefited the team, but Jones’ football mind.

“His decision-making has always been really good and I do think that him playing a different defensive position than what he has played in the past has definitely helped him get a better understanding of the game and be able to take advantage of defenses a little bit more,” Patterson said.

It makes Jones more than just a dual threat, but instead, a triple threat.

