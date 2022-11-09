STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – Landon Ramsey is no stranger to WJHL’s Player of the Week award. He and his brother, Devin, earned the distinction last season when Landon was a junior.

This year, Ramsey has only continued to improve, and with Friday’s win over Greenback, he’s helped the Rangers set a new standard on the field.

“It’s a big win for the whole community,” head coach O’Brien Bennett said.

“It means a lot – it really does,” Ramsey added.

In the First Round of the TSSAA Class A football playoffs, Unaka dominated Greenback, 44-20. It was the program’s first postseason win in more than 70 seasons of existence.

“It’s exciting to me as a coach to see the guys that came before – meeting them at the top of the ramp as we’re coming up to congratulate them,” Bennett said. “That’s guys from a few seasons – all the way back to guys from the 60s and 70s.”

“It means a lot to this program, to this team, to this school – to this community,” Ramsey said. “This community has really showed up for us this year and we really appreciate it.”

Friday’s performance was far from Ramsey’s first-ever impressive stat line, however.

The senior completed 9-of-13 passes for 133 yards and carried the ball 22 times for 170 additional yards – all while wracking up five total touchdowns.

“After the game Friday it was kind of ‘Well, Landon you had 300 yards and five touchdowns – nothing to write home about,'” Bennett joked. “It’s kind of getting routine for him, having those special nights like that.”

But, as the signal-caller, Ramsey believes he has the easy job on Friday nights.

“First it starts with the offensive line,” he said. “We’ve done a great job on the offensive line. Second off, it’s the wide receivers. They’ve got to come down with the catch and get open.”

Bennett understands, however, just how big a part his QB1 has played in helping the Rangers reach Round 2 of the playoffs.

“He’s a four-year starter for us,” Bennett said. “So, he’s really understood and been a coach on the field … he’s just a dadgum-good football player.”

And he and his teammates have aspirations of showing the rest of the state what they’ve got by playing deep into November.

“Most definitely – I think we’ve got a good bunch of guys and I feel like we’re going to keep going and hopefully winning a couple more,” Ramsey said.

Unaka will travel to Coalfield for a Second Round matchup in the Class A playoffs on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.