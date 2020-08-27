Sullivan Central’s Nottingham named Player of the Week

Blountville, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s the first of many lasts for the Sullivan Central Cougars.

“There’s a lot of excitement being the last year of the school, but there’s a lot of buzz around this football team,” according to head coach Chris Steger.

And rightfully so. Central took down North for the first time since 2003, giving the Cougars their first season-opening win since 2014.

“They have a lot of pride in their program in what they’ve done over the years over there. they’ve got a lot of pride, that’s a good football program, they’re not going to quit, they’re not just going to lay down a die,” Steger said.

“We wanted to step on their foot and break their neck that was the goal,” said Cougars quarterback Will Nottingham.

Central had no problem doing just that, leading the charge was Will Nottingham, who chalked up 303 total yards along with four touchdowns.

“I think it just shows you how good this team is honestly because we’ve had to fight through so much to be able to get to where we are right now. We have a great line, obviously, I wasn’t touched at all last game. Receivers made good plays and our defense played phenomenally,” Nottingham said.

“He’s one of the hardest workers at his craft I’ve ever seen in my 15, 16 years of coaching now. nobody works harder than him at that craft in trying to be better at what he does,” said Steger.

That dedication paid off as will broke numerous school records his first year starting goals that almost sounded impossible.

“I didn’t honestly, I really didn’t know what the records were then coach told me about three fourth of the season, you have a chance to break some records this year, so we just went full speed to break those records,” says Nottingham.

As for his coach there was never any doubt.

“Steger says he checks off all those boxes. the intensity, the preparation, the leadership. there’s nobody you want leading your team other than him. there’s nobody I want.”

So Will’s the perfect last starting quarterback ever for the Cougars.