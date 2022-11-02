JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday night, Science Hill trailed Dobyns-Bennett by six points with under 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. But, the Hilltoppers had the ball – and a chance to tie the game.

“We haven’t run that play since 7-on-7, so it’s been a minute since we ran it,” Science Hill senior wide receiver Tyler Moon explained.

With the game on the line, the Toppers were looking in only one direction.

“I just lined up – faked the post and he bit a little bit – then I ran the corner route and it was just a perfect ball and I turned around and caught it,” Moon said of the game-tying touchdown pass from Jaysahn Swartz.

“He’s a winner,” Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said. “You can tell – some people can do it. The lights were shining bright and he was able to produce.”

Moon carried the ball 14 times for 196 yards and caught five more balls for 82 more yards, all while tallying four total touchdowns.

But, those stat lines have become common for the senior Swiss army knife.

“It’s been surreal, you know,” Moon said. “Just being able to touch the ball so much and getting as many yards, touchdowns. Coaches put me in the best ability to succeed and my team [keeps] pushing me – them doing their job to help me succeed.”

Even Coach Carter is impressed by just how far No. 5 has come since August.

“He’s exceeded expectations,” Carter said. “We found him as a kick returner, that’s how we found him. Then seen that he can do that against about anybody, so we started using him in different ways. It’s been a blessing to us.”

Moon is excited about the back-to-back conference championships, but he and his teammates have their eyes on a bigger prize.

“We’re just really happy,” he said. “Now ready to move on and get to the playoffs.”

“Well, I hope it gives you some momentum, but now you’ve got to just come off that high and get focused on a good Bradley Central team,” Carter echoed.

Science Hill will host Bradley Central in the opening round of the TSSAA 6A playoffs on Friday night at 7 p.m.