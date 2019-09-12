Ridgeview running back Trenton Adkins Week 3 Player of the Week

Clintwood, Va — Schools like Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina to name a few are all knocking on his door …

News channel 11 sports Jesse Krull reports the TV-11 player of the week showed why this Friday night.

(nat sounds- one, two, three…beat central)

If Ridgeview wants to chalk up another w this Friday, they’ll rely on Trenton Adkin.

“He doesn’t go down usually with one guy and when he gets into the open with the speed he’s got, he doesn’t get caught very often from behind.”

And his numbers back that up…through two games, the junior reeled off 652 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“This year he’s hitting the holes a whole lot better, seeing things a lot better than last year and he had a great year last year.”

“I think just going through the motions every day and it happening every day at practice, I guess I just get used to it.”

He’s also accustomed to being one of the areas best players…number six racked up six touchdowns and 295 yards in last week’s 31 point victory…

“Trenton on behalf of Watauga Orthopedics and Champions Chevrolet, congratulations on being selected as the player of the week, that’s great…thank you…cheering!”

But the junior would’ve had a hard time achieving this accomplishment without the Ridgeview moving company.

“Our lineman we’re explosive off the ball and just getting good blocks, so as soon as I saw a hole or a seam, I took it.”

“Ya know anytime you have stats like he has, there’s some blocking going on upfront and our big guys do a good job of opening up holes for him..”

Aside from the hogs in the trenches…Adkins carries the important intanigables…

“A really good running style, great balance, mixture of speed and quickness.”

“I think the best thing is my vision to be able to see holes over there or over there.”

This elusiveness on the field has caught the attention of big-time coaches…he already has offers from Florida, Penn State and Tennessee.

“It was kind of crazy at first, it kind of hit me at once and then just over and over and it’s still like a wow factor.”

“Ya know having coaches call and come around is a pretty neat thing and we hope to see a whole lot more.”

“It feels pretty good to have big division 1 schools after you, it’s just something to look forward to in the future.”

There’s no doubt Adkins will help his squad win at the next level…in Clintwood, Jesse Krull…News Channel 11 sports.