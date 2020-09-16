Player of the Week: Volunteer’s Cameron Johnson

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer High School senior running back Cameron Johnson is this week’s Watauga Orthopaedics in conjunction with Champion Chevrolet Player of the Week.

“He lets some of those guys know from time to time that if they’re not working as hard as he is, you know, they better pick it up,” said Head Coach Jesse McMillian.

“I go in every game like it’s my last, play my heart out,” Johnson said.

That was definitely the case last Friday when he logged a career-high 240 yard and four scores in the Falcons’ 55-13 victory over Sullivan East.

“The o-line was a very big help in this situation, they did everything they could and made the holes for me,” Johnson said. “When they’re going hard, makes my life a lot easier and we should them we could play.”

“He runs it really hard, his vision has gotten so much better the last couple of years,” McMillian said. “He’ll be the first to tell you he struggled with it and that’s part of being rusty.”

Between the offensive line and the improvements he’s made, Johnson expected this type of success, right?

“No, to be honest with you, no I didn’t,” he said. “Every game I’m going to come out and play my best, but I didn’t expect it to be honest with you.”

Johnson says he’s always looking to improve.

“Keep working hard in practice, everyday come here and get better,” he said.