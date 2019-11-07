Player of the Week: Virginia High Running Back Stevie Thomas

The Bearcats back chalked up 202 yards and five touchdowns in the 47-12 win over Marion

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High earned its first win of the season by taking down Marion 47-12 Friday night and a big reason for the success was running back Stevie Thomas.

The sophomore rushed for 202 yards and five touchdowns in the victory and he was willing to do anything to put his squad in the win column.

“You just have to bring it, that’s what you got to do to win, and at the end of the day, a dogs going to win,” Thomas said. “You just got to have that, that’s the only way of getting better, you can’t just go sit on a couch and play some Fortnite or something and expect to be better just because your athletic you still got to put in the work.”

His coach, Michael Crist, knows he doesn’t have to motivate his back because the sophomore already has plenty of drive.

“He’s got a hunger, he’s motivated to be successful and he really refuses to be outworked,” Crist said. “He really is that total package there, but it’s exciting, every time he touches the ball, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Even though he’s a sophomore, Thomas has been starting the past two seasons and doesn’t see his age as a disadvantage.

“That’s one thing I don’t look at, when I look across the field I don’t say ‘Oh, he’s a senior, he’s probably bigger, stronger faster than me.’ I just look at it like he’s in my way, got to go get in the end zone,” Thomas said. “I just want it, I just want to get to the end zone every time I touch the ball, I just want it, you got to go get it.”

Despite the Bearcats record only showing one win, Thomas knows the future is bright for his squad.

“I think we will be better next year because we do have a young team, we have a more experienced group and I think we will be okay next year and will be taking it a game at a time right now,” Thomas said.

Virginia High hopes to make it two-straight victories when it travels to Richlands on Friday.