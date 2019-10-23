Player of the Week: Unicoi County RB Kody Lewis

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County running back Kody Lewis has been a force on the ground this season, already surpassing 1,000 rushing yards and chalking up 19 touchdowns through eight games.

He earned himself 126 yards and six touchdowns in a 53-34 victory over West Greene, but the senior knows he doesn’t deserve all of the credit.

“The O-line is doing tremendous, they got great blocks and it got me in the end-zone,” Lewis said.

Unicoi head coach Drew Rice isn’t surprised by his backs actions to shrug off the spotlight.

“He’s a very selfless player and was always quick to give his teammates credit and it’s just what kind of player he is,” Rice said.

The Blue Devils have a 5-3 record this season, including winning five out of their last six. A big reason for this year’s success is the senior, who was also part of the preseason All-State team.

Lewis knows his abilities to outrun and outmuscle defenders brings his game to a different level.

“I believe it’s my speed, my power, I’m pretty strong and I think my power and my speed separates me from everybody else,” Lewis said.

His coach knows Lewis has speed, but Rice believes diligence is the back’s strongest trait.

“Even with being as fast as he is, he’s very patient, so he can wait and he can wait and hit just in the right point and sometimes it doesn’t even look like he’s running that fast when he is,” Rice said. “It just speaks to his career and what he’s done here and what we’ve been able to do while he’s here and he’s been a huge part of our success the last two years.”

Unicoi County hosts Volunteer this Friday for homecoming.

