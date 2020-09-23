Player of the Week: South Greene junior quarterback Luke Myers

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – South Greene junior quarterback Luke Myers has been making plays for the Rebels since his freshman season, so he’s not afraid to take on a leadership role.

“I like the team, (I like) when the players lean on me,” Myers said.

His coach, Shawn Jones, knows his quarterback envisions a perfect leader.

“Just a great kid on and off. He does it right in the classroom, out in the community and that’s the thing about him he’s going to do it right,” Jones said.

That type of dedication carries over to the gridiron, where Myers shines every Friday night. The quarterback tallied 214 total yards and five touchdowns in the Rebels 45-6 victory over Sullivan North.

“I mean I wish these guys could get in the video with me, a lot of credit goes to them as for as the line blocking and Preston (Bailey) and Corey Houser, they don’t drop any balls when it comes to them so that’s always good,” Myers said.

Playing quarterback isn’t the role Myers excels at as he’s a safety on defense along with holding the kicks on the field goals and extra points.

“He’s on the field all the time, we take him off on a couple of plays on special teams, but he’s out there and he never complains and that’s the thing about Luke that he wants to be on the field on both sides of the ball,” Jones said.

Myers actually played more on defense during his early years on South Greene’s squad and that experienced showed Friday night as he returned an interception for a touchdown. As for picking his favorite position, that’s a one-sided decision.

“I like defense, but I’m going to say I like offense better,” Myers said.

“It would have to be offense, just the way he’s lead us on the offensive side of the ball,” Jones added. “He probably wouldn’t like us saying that because he loves the defensive side of the ball, he loves to hit people, but he loves the offensive side of the ball.”