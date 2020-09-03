Player of the Week: Matthew Bahn

(WJHL) — Matthew Bahn needs no cadence to get moving.

“Well, his top end speed his phenomenal,” said Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett.

But that’s not this Warrior’s only weapon.

“His balance is phenomenal and his vision, being able to cut and see the holes and cut back lanes and different things and really opens up his game,” coach said.

The offensive line opened up the holes that allowed Bahn to break through.

“They just blocked their tails off for me and I just went with the flow and just kept running,” Bahn said. “I was just, well, hoping to just at least do good at the game, but I did not know I would do that great.”

The Happy Valley senior racked up 171 yards and five touchdowns in the Warriors’ 34–18 win over Cloudland.

“He’s a coach’s dream,” Jarrett said. “He wants to smile all the time, he carries himself, he’s well-liked in the classroom, he’s well-liked by his peers, just a very respectful young man and just a joy to coach.”

And he’ll be a happy coach this Friday if Bahn gets moving like he did last week.