Player of the Week: Jaxon Diamond, Science Hill

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Science Hill junior quarterback Jaxon Diamond has only started three games in his career, but the first-time starter already knows what it takes to win.

The Topper knew his team was poised for success after the opening score of the game against Hardin Valley last Friday.

“When I threw that first touchdown, I’m like we’ve got the confidence going a little bit, and if we can keep rolling with that, it’s over,” Diamond said.

His initial touchdown strike to Jeremiah Hise was a foreshadow of the night Diamond was about to have as the junior tossed for 274 yards and four touchdowns, while also taking over the kicking duties.

Aside from his arm strength and vision, the way he carries himself on the field is a crucial aspect to his game.

“You have to have a little air to him he definitely has that and he has that confidence and being able to lead the team,” Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said.

“He brings it together, he’s a leader, a true leader. Everybody likes him, he’s a likeable guy,” Hise said.

The 48-21 victory over the Hawks is the Toppers second-straight victory after beating David Crockett 35-14 in week two. Diamond shined, but he knows it was a team effort.”

“All the routes were there. The line gave us plenty of time and when that happens it’s just impossible to stop. The receivers blew right by our guys. They were there, like I said the line gave us enough time, plays are going to be made.”

Carter mentioned that his quarterback has the right tools to lead the Toppers to new heights.

“He’s extremely accurate, he throws the long ball really really well and he’s got a good pocket presence and all that stuff,” Carter said. “He’s still got a lot to learn of course, but just a super job so far.”

Science Hill heads into a showdown with traditional powerhouse Greeneville, but the Devils lost their only game of the season in stunning fashion by falling 35-34 to Daniel Boone.

Diamond knows the season will only get harder as the weeks pass, but the junior is ready for the grind.

“Just keep my head down and keep rolling, I’d prefer to give myself a grade at the end of the season to see where I stand there,” Diamond said.

“Lately he’s getting better and better each game and I think you’re going to see that continue throughout the year,” Carter said.